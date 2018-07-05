British University Defends Scholarships for Refugees

The University of Reading, in Britain, is attracting much praise for its response to those questioning its decision to offer 14 scholarships for refugees in the area. The response was on Twitter.

We've had feedback over the last week that some people are unhappy with our plan to offer up to 14 scholarships to refugees living in the local area. To these people, we would like to say: Tough. Jog on. https://t.co/ioDLPp5crw — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) July 2, 2018

The Daily Mail reported that while many were praising the tweet, others were criticizing it as "crude."