British University Defends Scholarships for Refugees

By

Scott Jaschik
July 5, 2018
The University of Reading, in Britain, is attracting much praise for its response to those questioning its decision to offer 14 scholarships for refugees in the area. The response was on Twitter.

The Daily Mail reported that while many were praising the tweet, others were criticizing it as "crude."

