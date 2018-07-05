Randolph College Will End Equestrian Program

Randolph College announced this week that it is eliminating its equestrian program. A statement from President Bradley W. Bateman said that the college is not in "financial peril" but must make responsible financial decisions. The program requires an annual subsidy of $350,000, has not been meeting its enrollment goals and uses facilities in need of renovation, he said. Many alumni have been urging the college to keep the program and raising money for an endowment to do so, but Bateman said that those efforts did not yield sufficient results.

Randolph was formerly a women's college, Randolph-Macon Woman's College. And women's colleges in Virginia's "horse country" have historically had popular riding programs.