Cambridge Criticized for Hiring Anti-Gay Scholar

The University of Cambridge, in Britain, is being criticized for hiring Aron Wall, currently a postdoc at Stanford University's Institute for Theoretical Physics, for a position teaching mathematics, starting in January, The Cambridge News reported. Critics say that gay students could not feel comfortable that they would be treated fairly by Wall. The students point to a blog post by Wall, denouncing the idea of allowing nonstraight couples to marry. In the post, he commented on the "notoriously promiscuous, reckless, and obscene lifestyle characteristic of the cultural venues of the gay community."

Wall referred questions on the matter to Cambridge, which released this statement on his behalf: “As a lecturer I take my responsibility to share knowledge, encourage innovation and challenge, and foster new learning very seriously. I know well that this can only happen in an environment where people show one another mutual respect and can work and study without fear of discrimination. I am privileged to join such a community and have never, nor will I ever in future, allow my personal views to adversely affect my working or teaching interactions. I am committed to upholding a culture where all members are valued and views respected.”

The university also released its own statement, which said, “While we do not comment on individual employment issues, all employees are subject to University policies and procedures from their first day in post, and are expected to uphold our values. These include showing mutual respect and consideration to all other members of our community.”