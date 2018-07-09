As Charges Grow, Trump Backs Congressman

As accusations grow that U.S. representative Jim Jordan knew and did nothing about alleged sexual abuse of wrestling team members at Ohio State University, President Trump is backing him and calling the allegations part of an effort by "deep state" conspirators who want to bring down the president, The New York Times reports. Jordan, a leading Republican in the House, was a coach at Ohio State at the time of alleged abuse.

“Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington,” Trump said to reporters Thursday. “I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”

Jordan continues to deny any knowledge of wrongdoing, even as more former players have come forward with details about the abusive environment they trained in. A Politico story published Thursday reported that the misconduct extended beyond Richard Strauss, the former team doctor currently being investigated by Ohio State for sexual misconduct, to other "male voyeurs" and "gawkers" in Larskin Hall, the Ohio State building that housed athletic teams. Six wrestlers have said Jordan had to have known about the misconduct.