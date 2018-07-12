Print This

Brown Drops SAT/ACT Essay Requirement

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2018
The announcements keep coming -- Brown University will no longer require applicants to submit the essay portion of either the SAT or ACT. A statement from Logan Powell, the university’s dean of admission, said, “Our goal is that for any talented student interested in Brown, the application process is not a deterrent -- and we don’t want this test to be a barrier to their application.”

Princeton and Stanford Universities announced last week that they were dropping the requirement. So has the California Institute of Technology.

