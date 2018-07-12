Print This

State Rankings on College Opportunities

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2018
A new report by Joni Finney of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education offers state-by-state comparisons on postsecondary educational opportunity. States are evaluated on factors such as preparation of high school students, engagement with nontraditional college students, support for minority students and the fiscal heath of the state. Many of the states are found lacking. General analysis plus the state comparisons may be found here.

