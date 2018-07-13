Print This

Academic Minute: Digging for History in Rome

Doug Lederman
July 13, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Dorion Borbonus, associate professor of history at the University of Dayton, looks into the long past of Rome to uncover unheard voices. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
 

