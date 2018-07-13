Print This

One-Quarter of College Students Worry About Completing

Paul Fain
July 13, 2018
Roughly one-quarter of current college students think it will be difficult to finish their degree programs, according to the results of a new survey from Civitas Learning, a student success company, and the Center for Generational Kinetics, a research firm focused on young people.

The survey was conducted in April and May and received responses from 1,545 undergraduates who were enrolled in four-year institutions or community colleges. Leading the list among students' greatest perceived challenges to getting to graduation were time management (36 percent), anxiety (35 percent), being overwhelmed managing responsibilities (31 percent), study skills (25 percent) and working too many hours (24 percent). Respondents also cited housing security (12 percent) and food insecurity (8 percent).

Students reported feeling most confident turning to an academic adviser for help, compared to friends, family or other college staff. Yet roughly a quarter of respondents said it had been six months or longer since they met with an adviser, and 3 percent reported never having met with one.

