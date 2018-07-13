Wyoming Sticks With Cowboy Theme for Marketing

The University of Wyoming announced Thursday that it will stick with a planned marketing campaign with the theme "The World Needs More Cowboys." Some faculty members and others have suggested that the theme is sexist and that cowboys are not necessarily viewed favorably by Native Americans and others.

But university officials said that the campaign's ideas had been tested with various groups, and that the message was intended to be inclusive. “Drawing upon Wyoming’s proud heritage, this campaign redefines what it means to be a cowboy in this day and age, distilling it down to the inner spirit of curiosity and boldness that all who call themselves cowboys and cowgirls can identify with -- no matter their race or gender, or whether they’re students, employees, alumni or other supporters,” said a statement by President Laurie Nichols.