Academic Minute: Wealth Shock

By

Doug Lederman
July 16, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Carlos Mendes de Leon, professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, examines wealth shock and its effects on your health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

