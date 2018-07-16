Baylor Reaches Settlement for Alleged Gang Rape

Baylor University has reached an undisclosed settlement with a female former student who reported being gang-raped by up to eight Baylor football players in 2012, ESPN reported.

In a lawsuit filed in May 2017, she accused the university of mishandling her complaint. The suit was one in a wave of sexual assault lawsuits against Baylor since 2011, and was part of an investigation by law firm Pepper Hamilton into the mishandling of sexual assault cases at Baylor, which resulted in the firing of football coach Art Briles, the suspension and later resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw, and the departure of university president Kenneth Starr.

The lawsuit claimed that several Baylor employees were informed about the rape and failed to act, and that the woman was subject to retaliation from the players, which later caused her to transfer. The woman and the her assailants have never been publicly identified. Baylor has previously settled two other lawsuits, one in November 2016 and another in September 2017, in which female students reported being gang-raped by football players.