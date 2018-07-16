Title
CASE Acquires Voluntary Support of Education Survey
By
The Council for Advancement and Support of Education has acquired the Voluntary Support of Education survey from the Council for Aid to Education and is using the annual survey to help build a clearinghouse for global advancement data.
CAE has conducted the Voluntary Support of Education survey since 1957. It decided to divest of the survey in order to focus on core assessment and learning efforts.
The survey’s director, Ann Kaplan, is joining CASE as part of the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CASE is a longtime sponsor of the survey.
The new clearinghouse for advancement data is called AMAtlas and was announced Sunday. It is intended to bring together data from the Voluntary Support of Education survey, which is one of the key sources of data on giving to educational institutions in the United States, with data from more than 20 surveys CASE conducts around the world.
“CASE has done and continues to do a number of important surveys globally each year which relate to fund-raising, which relate to alumni relations, which relate to marketing across universities, colleges and schools,” said Sue Cunningham, president and CEO of CASE, in an interview. “And therefore the view was that we would create a hub, as it were, a sort of key resource.”
