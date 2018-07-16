Print This

Title

Washington University Names Next Chancellor

By

Scott Jaschik
July 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

Washington University in St. Louis announced Saturday that its next chancellor will be Andrew D. Martin (right), dean of the College of Literature, Science and the Arts at the University of Michigan. He will take office June 1, 2019, succeeding Mark S. Wrighton, who has served as chancellor since 1995. Martin has strong ties to Washington University, having earned his Ph.D. there and teaching there for 14 years.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Blind Staff Loyalty
More Coming This Fall
Read Every Day While You Can

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Gen Ed Is a Problem of Pedagogy, Not Subject Matter
How 'The Efficiency Paradox' Gets EdTech Right
Who’s Welcome Here?
Shahin Pirzad
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Skewed Values
Squeezed

College Pages

  • Washington University in St. Louis

    • What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top