Harvard Official Apologizes for Comments on Video

A Harvard University administrator is apologizing for comments she made to a neighbor, who shared a video of the comments that has many saying the administrator was being racist. Theresa Lund, the administrator, is executive director of the Humanitarian Initiative. In the video, she appears outside her apartment building complaining to a neighbor who was playing with her child outside, in the afternoon, saying that their noise made it difficult for Lund's children to sleep. Lund asks the woman, who is white and who has a biracial daughter, if she lives in "one of the affordable units" of the building, and then tells the woman's young daughter that her mother is not being nice. Alyson Laliberte writes online that she was singled out for having a biracial daughter, and the video has led to massive online criticism of Lund.

The video may be seen here on Facebook.

Lund, in a statement to The Boston Globe, said that she was “terribly sorry” for what she had said. “I want to be accountable for my actions in a situation where I fell far short of my values and what I expect of myself. This clearly wasn't my best moment, and I have work to do to more consistently be my best self.”