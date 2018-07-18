Print This

Academic Minute: Gendered Language

By

Doug Lederman
July 18, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Lewis Davis, professor of economics at Union College, explores whether gendered language make a difference in hiring decisions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

