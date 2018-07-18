National Academies Push Open Science

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have published a framework to help academics, research institutions and funders bring open science to the fore.

In the "Open Science by Design" report, published Tuesday, the academies make several recommendations to help make open science an integral part of the research process. These recommendations include creating better rewards for academics who practice open science, incorporating open science training into student curricula and making it easier for researchers to identify which research materials should be preserved and shared.

Though good progress has been made in terms of the number of academics publishing in open-access journals, the academies said that publication of other research materials, such as data and code, is not yet routine. This is due in part to researchers’ concerns that they might “get scooped” if they share their data sets before they have finished working with them, the academies said.