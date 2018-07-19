Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Do Parents Have a Favorite Child?

By

Doug Lederman
July 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Lambrianos Nikiforidis, assistant professor of marketing at SUNY Oneonta, explains how bias for the same sex may be what drives if and how parents play favorites. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Defense of a Collaborative Approach
to Assessment
The Case for Assessment
Connecting Across the Community College
and Ivy League Divide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lessons Learned About Dual Enrollment
Who Am I Now?
6 Questions About Library and Information Science
An ed-tech conference session vendor pledge
Adding Injury to Insult
Perpetuating Inequity Despite Higher Education Expansion

College Pages

  • SUNY Oneonta

    • What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top