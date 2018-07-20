Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Teen Energy Drink Use

By

Doug Lederman
July 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Sean Nordt, a professor of pharmacy at Chapman University, looks into the effect energy drinks have on the teens who consume them regularly. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Human Particulars
A Defense of a Collaborative Approach
to Assessment
The Case for Assessment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Honduras
What Learning Innovation Has to Do With Electric Cars, Solar Panels, E-Bikes, and Batteries
Lessons Learned About Dual Enrollment
Who Am I Now?
6 Questions About Library and Information Science
An ed-tech conference session vendor pledge

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top