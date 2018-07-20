Print This

Study: Healthy Students Don't Benefit From ADHD Drugs

Scott Jaschik
July 20, 2018
A new study challenges the belief of many college students that medications for those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can help those without the disorder study and learn more effectively. In fact, the study finds that when healthy students use these drugs, cognition may not be improved, and, in many cases, is worsened. The study -- by researchers at the University of Rhode Island and Brown University.-- appeared in the journal Pharmacy.

 

