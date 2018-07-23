Print This

100 Charge Misconduct by Former Ohio State Physician

Emma Whitford
July 23, 2018
Ohio State University released new details Friday about the ongoing sexual misconduct investigation into the late university physician Richard Strauss, who is reported to have sexually assaulted dozens of students. Since the investigation began April 5, independent investigators from Perkins Cole LLP have interviewed over 200 former students and staff who are believed to have information regarding the misconduct. One hundred of those students gave firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss. Investigators expect to conduct more than 100 additional interviews.

The accounts date from 1979 to 1997 and have been reported by former students involved in athletics, including men in 14 different sports and students who used Student Health Services. Individuals have also come forward reporting abuse at Strauss's private medical office in Columbus, outside the university. Investigators are looking to whether Strauss, who died in 2005, examined high school-age students while he was employed by Ohio State.

