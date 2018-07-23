Print This

Academic Minute: Large Hadron Collider and the Future of Physics

By

Doug Lederman
July 23, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Matt Bellis, an assistant professor of physics, determines how the Large Hadron Collider could bring about a fundamental change to physics overnight. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

