Suit: For-Profit President Used Staff to Proposition Students

The founder and president of a for-profit college in Brooklyn, N.Y., asked employees to send young women to his office so that he could proposition them for sex, The New York Post reported.

In a new sexual harassment lawsuit, Irina Mokova, an admissions counselor at ASA College, claimed that part of her job was to be "motherly" to young female students in order to create opportunities for President Alex Shchegol to meet with them personally. She said that Shchegol preferred international students because they were more vulnerable and relied on maintaining student status to keep their visas.

When Mokova would fail to send over female students, Shchegol would reprimand her, including on one particular occasion when she didn't send a woman his way because the student had a live-in boyfriend. Shchegol pulled the woman's number from her academic file, called her at 10:30 p.m. and argued with and threatened her boyfriend.

Mokova also claims that Shchegol once had her call a restaurant to contact a waitress that he found attractive to encourage her to apply to the college and meet with him.

In April, Shchegol sent Mokova an email containing photos of his genitals and of a naked prospective student. After Mokova's supervisor confronted Shchegol about it, Shchegol fired Mokova and accused her of going through his personal emails.

ASA College and Shchegol did not respond to requests for comment.