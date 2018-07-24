Print This

Academic Minute: Txoko and the Slow Food Movement

Doug Lederman
July 24, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Marcela Garces, associate professor of Spanish, examines how another culture enjoys their meals differently than our fast food culture does. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

