'Forbes,' Attacked by Librarians, Yanks Essay

Forbes has pulled an essay by a professor that advocated that Amazon stores replace public libraries and thus save the taxpayers money. Librarians and library supporters responded by saying that the article was ill informed and didn't reflect the many roles libraries play.

Here's a tweet by a newspaper columnist:

The elitist ignorance here is staggering.

Public libraries are refuge - from, among many other things, the spread of corporate monolith advocated in this piece.

Please let the response be a tripling down of commitment to preserve free community spaces. https://t.co/IZbGmPGFHn — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) July 22, 2018

And here's one from a library science student:

Not everyone has a computer and internet access. The digital divide still exists. It's unlikely that Amazon will help people with their reference inquiries or evaluating which sources are creditable and which are not.#LibrariesStillMatter https://t.co/6zBv6trkgL — Katrina Zwaaf (@KZwaaf) July 22, 2018

On Monday, amid growing criticism, Forbes pulled the article, releasing a statement that said, "Forbes advocates spirited dialogue on a range of topics, including those that often take a contrarian view. Libraries play an important role in our society. This article was outside of this contributor’s specific area of expertise, and has since been removed."

The author is Panos Mourdoukoutas, a professor of economics at Long Island University's Post campus. He did not respond to a request from Inside Higher Ed for comment. On Twitter, however, he said that his critics were incorrect to say that public libraries are free since tax dollars finance them. He also denied owning stock in Amazon.