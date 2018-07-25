Title
Women's Colleges Encouraged to Go Tobacco-Free
As part of a $50 million effort to support education and tobacco control, CVS Health, partnered with Truth Initiative, is offering grants to women's colleges to advocate for, adopt and implement tobacco-free campus policies.
"While there has been great progress made in reducing smoking in our country, research shows that casual smoking, especially among women, has continued in recent years, and college-aged women are at particular risk for becoming smokers,” Eileen Howard Boone, president of the CVS Health Foundation, said in a press release.
Each year, more than 200,000 women die of tobacco-related diseases, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and research shows that women are slower to quit smoking than men. Over the past several decades, the smoking rate among men has decreased by 40 percent, compared to 30 percent among women.
Grant applications will be accepted through Sept. 13.
Currently, 1,863 colleges and universities in the United States are tobacco-free, including 10 of the 38 women's colleges in the United States, listed below:
- Agnes Scott College in Georgia
- Alverno College in Wisconsin
- Bennett College for Women in North Carolina
- Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania
- Converse College in South Carolina
- Cottey College in Missouri
- Judson College in Alabama
- Midway University in Kentucky
- Simmons College in Massachusetts
- St. Catherine University in Minnesota
