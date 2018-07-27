Print This

Academic Minute: Future of Data Science Jobs

By

Doug Lederman
July 27, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Siena College Week, Chester Brearey, associate professor of accounting at Siena, discusses why colleges need to help fill the gap in workers with data science and analysis skill sets. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

