Catholic University Revokes Cardinal's Honorary Degree

Scott Jaschik
July 31, 2018
Catholic University announced Monday that it has revoked the honorary degree awarded to Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the subject of complaints that he sexually abused a minor. A statement from the university said that "in light of these events," the university is revoking the honorary degree awarded in 2006. This is the first time the university has revoked an honorary degree. In his career, Cardinal McCarrick served at various points as assistant chaplain, dean of students and director of development at the university. He also served several terms as a member of the board.

