Keck Graduate Plans New Medical School

Keck Graduate Institute in Claremont, Calif., plans a new medical school in an attempt to meet rising demand in Southern California for primary care physicians.

The process of starting up the new School of Medicine is in its first phase -- recruiting and hiring a new founding dean. The phase is being funded by an anonymous $5 million gift, and leaders are in the process of determining future funding plans. The dean and development staff members are expected to raise money in order to fund the facilities and faculty development necessary for accreditation.

“We are excited and eager to bring world-class medical training to future physicians, and are especially grateful for this donor’s vision and support of what will ultimately mean better health services and improved access to care for our community and many others,” said Sheldon Schuster, Keck Graduate Institute president, in a news release Monday. “We will work with the founding dean to develop a next-generation medical school that serves as a national model in preparing physicians to practice at the intersection of evolving scientific research and population health management.”

The institute’s Board of Trustees approved a development proposal for the medical school in May after a feasibility study.