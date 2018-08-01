Print This

Title

Charleston Reverses Itself on Affirmative Action

By

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2018
Comments
 
 

Two days after The Post and Courier revealed that the College of Charleston had stopped considering race in admissions, without telling anyone, in 2016, the college reversed course. Stephen C. Osborne, the interim president, released a statement Tuesday in which he said that there "was no secretive effort to change the college’s policies by past administrations." But his statement also confirmed the report that in 2016, the college changed its policy. Prior to that time, the college conducted an additional review of minority applicants who were not recommended for admission, and that policy was stopped. Based on discussions this week, Osborne wrote, he has asked admissions officials to resume that review "and to make it abundantly clear that, as an institution, we do and will consider race as a factor in our holistic review process."

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Common Messages
in Our Commencement Speeches
Brett Kavanaugh Is a Great Professor. So What?
The Mediated Mind
in the Rearview Mirror

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

OPM Specialization
Arne Duncan Has a Good Idea on Teacher Training
Do the Giant Scissors Actually Cut?
Responsible Freedoms
Top 3 Elements of an Award-Winning Website Redesign
Driverless Cars and Directionless Politics

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top