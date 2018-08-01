Print This

DeVos Delays Decision on Troubled Accreditor ACICS

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
August 1, 2018
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this week issued an extension for her department's decision on whether to fully restore federal recognition of a troubled accreditor that the Obama administration had sought to terminate.

The department had until July 30 to review additional documents submitted by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after a federal judge blocked the accreditor's termination and sent the case back to the department for a final decision. DeVos extended the timeline for a decision to Sept. 4.

An internal Education Department staff analysis released in June found that ACICS fell short of meeting 57 out of 93 federal standards. The department said those findings won't be incorporated into a final decision on the agency.

