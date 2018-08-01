Print This

Trump's Choice for Science Office

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2018
Since taking office, President Trump has not appointed anyone to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and his failure to do so has alarmed scientists since the head of that office has traditionally played a key role (in Democratic and Republican administrations alike) in advising presidents. The Washington Post reported that he has made a choice for the position: Kelvin Droegemeier, who is an expert in extreme weather from the University of Oklahoma, who previously served as secretary of science and technology in Oklahoma.

 

