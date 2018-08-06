Stanford RA at Center of Controversy Quits

Hamzeh Daoud, a Stanford University student whose comments on Facebook set off a debate that extended far beyond the campus has announced he is quitting the resident assistant position he was expected to hold during the coming academic year. In his Facebook post, he said that he would “physically fight” Zionists on campus -- a threat critics said was inappropriate in general and especially for an RA. He quickly changed his post to say that he would attack Zionists "intellectually" but that did not stop the controversy. Many demanded that Stanford hold him accountable for the original threat.

In a statement posted to The Stanford Daily, Daoud wrote of his trauma as a Palestinian, but also apologized for the original post. "I acknowledge the language in my first post had a strong negative effect on many in our Stanford community. I apologize from the bottom of my heart to everyone who was triggered by it. I recognize that I was projecting my own trauma onto others in a way that is never acceptable," he wrote. In the statement, he said that he was "stepping down from my job as resident assistant at Stanford University to focus my attentions on my studies and on processing the repercussions of my post."

Stanford issued its own statement Friday. "Following standard university procedure in cases of possible threat, the university has conducted an extensive case assessment, and concluded that the student does not pose a physical threat to other members of the community. His consent allows us to share this information, which is normally private, for the benefit of the community," the statement said.

It added: "As we have said before but cannot emphasize strongly enough, threats of physical violence have absolutely no place in the Stanford community. Students must feel physically safe in our student residences and be able to voice their views on our campus without fear of retaliation. However, in addition to physical safety, it is essential that all students feel a deep and abiding sense of welcome and belonging in our campus community."