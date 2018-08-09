Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Plot Twists

By

Doug Lederman
August 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Vera Tobin, assistant professor of cognitive science at Case Western Reserve University, examines how being fooled by a story can lead to great joy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Contamination of Student Assessment
Why the AAUP Opposes Both Boycotts and Restrictions on Their Supporters
Lessons Learned From a College Merger

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Honker of an Asterisk
The Leaders We Need Now
Does the Magic Leap One, and the Promise AR, Matter to Higher Ed?
Do Elite Universities' New Credentials Threaten Regional Colleges?
Clarity and Sophistication
I Read This One Completely Differently

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top