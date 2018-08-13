Print This

Support for Chinese Students After Reported Trump Comments

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 13, 2018
The provost at the University of San Francisco has reached out to Chinese university students to show support after President Trump reportedly said most students from China in the U.S. are spies.

“This week and over the past few months, there have been some comments from the leadership of the United States government about Chinese students in the U.S.,” Donald E. Heller, the provost, wrote in a letter sent individually to all incoming and returning Chinese students. “These comments have suggested that Chinese students come to this country to steal technical information and bring it back to China. We are saddened by this rhetoric and want to make certain you know that it does not express the views of USF or the majority of Americans.”

Heller posted the full letter on social media (below).

