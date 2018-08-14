Print This

Academic Minute: Evolving Role of Women in Politics

Doug Lederman
August 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Melissa Deckman, a professor of political science there, discusses how younger generations are changing gender norms in politics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

