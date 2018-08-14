Print This

Title

Appeals Court Reinstates Retaliation Claim Against U of New England

By

Doug Lederman
August 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a professor's lawsuit alleging that the University of New England retaliated against her for filing sexual harassment complaints against her department chair and supervisor.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit overturned a 2016 ruling in which a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Lara A. Carlson, now an associate professor in the university's Westbrook College of Health Professions. Carlson had complained that her chair, Paul Visich, engaged in inappropriate touching and other forms of sexual harassment, which the appeals court said that officials at the Maine university acknowledged.

She filed the lawsuit in 2016, alleging that New England officials misled her into leaving the exercise physiology department to avoid having to report to Visich, which ultimately caused her to forfeit many of her teaching assignments and other duties. The appeals court ruled that the lower court had erred in concluding that the transfer could not have been an adverse action because it was voluntary, and ordered the lower court to hear arguments on that question.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Need for Human Rights Scholarship
Needed: A Public/Private Compact
for Higher Education
'Free College' Could Make America College-Free

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Venue
'The Nix' As a Chronicle of the Campus Brutalist Architectural Fad
The Simple Stick
'The Fifth Discipline' and Universities as Learning Organizations
Can’t Argue With That
Dramatic Instability in International Higher Education

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top