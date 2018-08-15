Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Our Dietary Past and Today's Food Systems

By

Doug Lederman
August 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Bill Schindler, associate professor of anthropology at the college, discusses why today’s dietary culture is out of whack with our bodies’ needs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Won’t Betsy DeVos Defend Civil Rights?
The Need for Human Rights Scholarship
Needed: A Public/Private Compact
for Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Embarrassment
5 Things Universities Want From OPM Providers
Place and Climate
Thinking about Market Research?
Venue
'The Nix' As a Chronicle of the Campus Brutalist Architectural Fad

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top