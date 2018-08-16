Print This

U of Akron Cuts 80 Degree Tracks

Colleen Flaherty
August 16, 2018
The University of Akron on Wednesday announced that it is terminating 19 percent of its degree tracks following a comprehensive review of academic programs. New admission to the affected tracks is suspended but current students will be able to finish their programs. Programs cut include bachelor’s degrees in art history, French, geography, math and physics, along with master’s degrees in history, physics, sociology and Spanish. The university said it based its decision on program enrollment and number of degrees conferred in recent years, as well as any “duplication” of well supported programs at other, nearby institutions. Just five percent of students are admitted to the affected programs, the university said. No elimination of full-time faculty or staff is planned. The university also said it was investing in areas of strength identified in the review, such as polymers, dance, cybersecurity and nursing. Akron will hire 31 full-time faculty members, including 23 tenure-track instructors and a contract professional, to support the expansion of these programs. Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point announced it was cutting 13 majors, such as those in French, geography, German, philosophy, political science and sociology.

