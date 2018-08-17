Print This

Academic Minute: Field Sparrows

Doug Lederman
August 17, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Jennie Carr, assistant professor of biology at Washington College, discusses her research on what determines the success or failure of a bird’s nest. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

