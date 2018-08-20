Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Eating and Weight Loss

By

Doug Lederman
August 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Bodil Just Christensen, postdoctoral fellow at the University of Copenhagen, explains why how you think about eating can help you stay thin. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Public Beatdown of Anders Carlson-Wee
Dropping the N Bomb
The Right to Freeload Threatens Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Are We Becoming Disenchanted with Social Media?
“Netflix for Books"
Sassy or Snide: When University Twitter Banter Gets Mean
Let 'em Write
Friday Fragments
An Incredible College Lecture Is Now Worth 40 Cents

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top