Print This

Title

Professor Retired Following Harassment Findings

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Peter Pober, a former professor of communications at George Mason University, quietly retired this spring as he was facing sexual harassment allegations, first from one student and then others, according to The Washington Post. One student reportedly said he wanted to come forward to ensure that Pober would not simply be able to move on to another campus and harass students there. In written testimony obtained by The Post, one student who was part of a speech team that Pober coached alleged that Pober made sexual advances to him while they were alone in a hotel room after a night of drinking. A campus investigation under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits gender-based harassment, said that Pober “engaged in conduct that qualifies as sexual or gender-based harassment” in violation of university policy, according to The Post.

Pober told the newspaper that he had an “inappropriate conversation” with a student, but denied other details of the student’s account. “I apologized to the student that evening and continue to regret my words,” he said. George Mason said that Pober, who did not have tenure, retired in May, after the university started termination proceedings. He had been on administrative leave since February. A university spokesperson said that there was no record of complaints against Pober before February, but that there had since been several other complaints about him. One former student said Pober bought him drinks during a business dinner about job opportunities and made sexual advances. George Mason found evidence of harassment in that case, but insufficient evidence of harassment in two others, according to documents shared with The Post and verified by Geoge Mason.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Public Beatdown of Anders Carlson-Wee
Dropping the N Bomb
The Right to Freeload Threatens Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Recommended Reading for the Start of the Semester
Are We Becoming Disenchanted with Social Media?
“Netflix for Books"
Sassy or Snide: When University Twitter Banter Gets Mean
Let 'em Write
Friday Fragments

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top