Names of 3 Bishops Taken Off Buildings

Scott Jaschik
August 22, 2018
A Pennsylvania grand jury's report on the abuse of children by Roman Catholic priests in the state, and the way many church officials looked the other way, continues to force reflections by Catholic institutions in Pennsylvania. On Monday, the University of Scranton announced that it is removing the names of bishops from three campus buildings. A letter to the campus by the Reverend Scott R. Pilarz, president of the university, said that the bishops "covered up the crimes and misdeeds of men who were under their jurisdiction and placed children in harm’s way." He added, "As a Catholic and Jesuit university founded by the Diocese of Scranton, the University of Scranton will strive together with the people of the Diocese and Catholics everywhere to address the difficult but necessary questions that arise from the grand jury report."

