Kentucky Ends Master's Requirement for Teachers

Scott Jaschik
August 23, 2018
Comments
 
 

Kentucky's education board has ended a requirement that schoolteachers earn a master's degree within 10 years of joining the teaching force, Kentucky.com reported. State officials said that they did not see value in the master's degree requirement, but teachers' organizations criticized the shift, saying that the old rule assured high quality for teachers.

+ -

