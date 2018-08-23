S.C. Technical Colleges to Grant 4-Year Manufacturing Degrees

South Carolina technical colleges received formal permission on Wednesday to offer bachelor's degrees in advanced manufacturing technology.

Governor Henry McMaster signed legislation approved earlier this summer by state lawmakers allowing Greenville Technical College and others in the state to offer the degrees.

“With one of the greatest technical college systems in the world, it makes perfect sense that we would give South Carolinians the opportunity to utilize those institutions of higher learning to contribute to one of the fastest-growing manufacturing industries in the country,” McMaster said in a news release. “I’m proud to have signed this bill into law and grateful for the impact it will have on our efforts to strengthen South Carolina’s workforce for generations to come.”

Greenville Technical College president Keith Miller said there was a demand for more highly skilled employees in the region from manufacturing companies such as Michelin, General Electric and Bosch Rexroth.

“With the signing of this legislation today, the game has changed in South Carolina, giving Greenville Technical College improved ability to meet the work-force needs of industry,” Miller said.

About 20 states allow two-year institutions to offer bachelor's degrees in a variety of subject areas.