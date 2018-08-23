TA Reassigned for Designating Classroom 'Second Amendment Zone'

The University of Utah gave a teaching assistant “other assignments” after she warned students via her syllabus that bringing a concealed firearm to class would be restricted to a “3x3 taped square,” or a “Second Amendment zone” in the back of the classroom, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. “This zone also does not include a desk, because desks are reserved for students who respect the personal and psychological safety of their classmates and instructor,” the unnamed graduate student also wrote on the syllabus. Since the university “reserves the right to restrict elements of the First Amendment on campus to specifically sanctioned ‘free speech zones,’” she added, “I am reserving the right to restrict elements of the Second Amendment in my own classroom.” Students who have a concealed-carry firearm license may bring weapons to campus by law in Utah, among other states, but such legislation remains contentious. A university spokesperson said that the graduate student has apologized and received additional training.