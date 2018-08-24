Ex-Coach Charged With Lying About Abuse

Authorities in Michigan have charged a onetime Michigan State University gymnastics coach with lying to police about what she knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Larry Nassar, the doctor who pleaded guilty to assaulting hundreds of women.

The charges against Kathie Klages could carry a total prison sentence of up to six years.

The Michigan attorney general's office on Thursday charged Klages with two counts of lying to a peace officer, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Klages retired last year, one day after Michigan State suspended her and hours after a former athlete said in court filings that Klages had, 20 years earlier, discouraged her from complaining about Nassar, warning of serious repercussions for herself and Nassar.

Michigan State last May reached a $500 million settlement with survivors of Nassar’s abuse, months after the former university and U.S. gymnastics team doctor pleaded guilty. He is serving several lengthy prison sentences that basically amount to life in prison.