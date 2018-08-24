Fallout From Silent Sam Removal

Carol Folt, chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said in a press briefing Thursday afternoon that her top priority in the wake of a protest that pulled down a Confederate statue is to preserve campus safety. Folt said that Chapel Hill officials were monitoring social media and other sources, trying to learn more about rumors of protests that may be coming soon from those who are upset about Monday night's removal of the statue, known as Silent Sam. Folt vowed that the university would be true to its First Amendment obligations to permit free speech, while also protecting safety.

Folt declined to express an opinion on what should happen to Silent Sam. The statue is currently in an off-campus location.