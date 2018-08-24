Print This

Title

Fallout From Silent Sam Removal

By

Scott Jaschik
August 24, 2018
Comments
 
 

Carol Folt, chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said in a press briefing Thursday afternoon that her top priority in the wake of a protest that pulled down a Confederate statue is to preserve campus safety. Folt said that Chapel Hill officials were monitoring social media and other sources, trying to learn more about rumors of protests that may be coming soon from those who are upset about Monday night's removal of the statue, known as Silent Sam. Folt vowed that the university would be true to its First Amendment obligations to permit free speech, while also protecting safety.

Folt declined to express an opinion on what should happen to Silent Sam. The statue is currently in an off-campus location.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Woman’s Education:
Remembering Jill Conway
Higher Ed Solutions for Rural Students
Caution: No Trigger Warning!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

100 and 200 Level Courses
I'm Number One! And You Are Too.
The Attention Problem
On Hannah Gadsby, Spike Lee and Kwame Anthony Appiah
Rebranding Your School: When Is the Time Right?
The Other Use of Standardized Tests

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top