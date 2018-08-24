Print This

Title

Maryland Paid for Football Players' Lawyer

By

Scott Jaschik
August 24, 2018
Comments
 
 

The then-athletic director of the University of Maryland at College Park last year used university funds to pay for a lawyer for football players accused of sexual assault, The Washington Post reported. The university said Thursday that this payments violated university procedures and showed “a serious lack of judgment in a sexual misconduct case, given the university’s commitment to a fair and impartial handling of all such matters." Kevin Anderson, who was the athletic director and who subsequently resigned, told the Post that the report was "inaccurate."

 

