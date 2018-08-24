NIH Investigating Foreign Influence on Research

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said Thursday that the agency is investigating multiple research institutions where researchers failed to disclose improper support from foreign governments.

In a letter to grant recipient institutions, Collins said foreign entities had mounted “systematic programs” to influence NIH research. The agency’s concerns include the sharing of information on grant applications with foreign entities as well as failures to disclose financial support from foreign governments.

Collins also spoke about those research issues at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which oversees the agency.

NIH is responding by working with other government agencies and professional organizations to push for better reporting on sources of research support and improve intellectual property.

The letter also encouraged research institutions to reach out to the FBI about information involving grant applications or awards.