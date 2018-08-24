Print This

Senate Approves Education Spending Package

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
August 24, 2018
The Senate on Thursday approved an $857 billion spending bill covering education, health care and defense that includes new funding for Pell Grants and campus-based research.

The bill increases the maximum value of the Pell Grant to $6,195. The National Institutes of Health, meanwhile, get a $2 billion increase, for a total of $39.1 billion in fiscal year 2019.

The legislation also includes $350 million to fund an eligibility fix for borrowers seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Lawmakers now have a little over a week to reconcile the Senate legislation with numbers in a separate House spending bill.

